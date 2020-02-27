Bitcoin Fraud Class Action Shows Crypto Litigation Hurdles

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- Low barriers to entry and lack of clear, industrywide regulation have spawned a new universe of cryptocurrency-based litigation.[1] The introduction of relatively new and legally untested technology means these cases are watched with extreme scrutiny as they will likely provide precedence for future regulatory requirements and the development of novel emerging case law.[2] Common themes have emerged from the recent filings. The decentralized nature of the crypto economy means that litigants face particular challenges in identifying the entities or people harmed in a class action filing or that need to be prosecuted in a fraud case. The complicated dynamics of the...

