Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis snagged this week's top legal lions spot with a $764 million win for Motorola Solutions in a copyright infringement suit, while Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner ended up among the legal lambs after client Monsanto was hit with $250 million in punitive damages alongside another company that makes the weedkiller dicamba. Legal Lions Kirkland & Ellis LLP reigned supreme on the legal lions list this week after Illinois federal jurors awarded client Motorola Solutions LLC roughly $764 million, finding Chinese rival Hytera Corp. infringed copyrights and misappropriated trade secrets to create and market a competing digital two-way radio. Motorola Solutions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS