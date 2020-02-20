TransDigm Defeats Investor Suit Over Alleged Price-Gouging

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled Wednesday that investors in TransDigm Group Inc. had fallen short in asserting securities claims against the aerospace manufacturing company for allegedly inflating profits by gouging the U.S. government. U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker fully dismissed a proposed class action that claimed TransDigm monopolized the supply of proprietary aerospace products, jacked up prices for customers like the federal government and used shell companies to create the illusion of competition in the government contract bidding process. Ultimately, the investors failed to adequately allege any lies or omissions by the company that could support a securities violation claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS