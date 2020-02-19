Weinstein Jury Asks To Rehear Accuser's Testimony On Day 2

Law360, New York (February 19, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial sought to revisit the charges and evidence for a second day Wednesday, requesting a readback of the first two counts along with a key accuser's testimony linked to those allegations. Mere minutes after the panel assembled in the jury room Wednesday morning, a bell rang loudly in the courtroom indicating that jurors wished to communicate with the court — heralding the first of the day's three notes. In the first note, jurors asked New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke to reread to them the first two charges — predatory sexual...

