Chinese Man Seeks Exit From SEC's EB-5 Visa Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:05 PM EST) -- A Chinese national accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of helping an immigration attorney and her husband defraud foreign investors out of millions of dollars is urging a California federal judge to excuse him from the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction. Kuansheng Chen has no connections to the U.S., and the Charles Schwab brokerage account he purportedly used to funnel money from the investors to "principal defendants" Jean D. Chen and her husband Tony Ye was manipulated by Ye, according to the dismissal bid filed Wednesday. "While the SEC is attempting to stretch U.S. securities laws over Kuansheng...

