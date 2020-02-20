Hertz's Fight With Insurers Over $23M Bill Sent To Mediation

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered Hertz and a pair of insurers to attend mediation over the car rental giant’s bid for reimbursement of a $23 million legal bill incurred amid a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, a unit of AIG, and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. had asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to dismiss the suit, arguing last month that the SEC's inquiry into Hertz Corp.'s income reporting wasn't an administrative or regulatory proceeding and therefore didn't meet the definition of a covered securities claim. The parties met for...

