UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 4:14 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a premium payment card provider drag an exiled Ukrainian politician to court, an investment company sue Cuba for unpaid government debt and lenders offering unregulated finance take action against The Times newspaper. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Insignia Global Solutions Ltd. v. Onyshchenko Insignia Global Solutions, which provides premium payment cards and luxury lifestyle services, sued Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Onyshchenko on Feb. 20. Russian-born millionaire Onyshchenko fled Ukraine in 2016 after fraud and money laundering allegations, according to media reports. Insignia is represented by RadcliffesLeBrasseur. The case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS