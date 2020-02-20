Tribe's Alamo Restoration Suit Still Thin, Officials Say

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Texas state commissioner and another official urged a federal judge Wednesday to reject a Native American tribal group's bid to revive a suit over its role in the Alamo's restoration, saying a revised complaint hadn't fixed the problems that led to the suit's dismissal last year. The Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation, the nonprofit San Antonio Missions Cemetery Association and an individual plaintiff filed an amended complaint on Jan. 22 claiming they had been left out of plans to restore the Alamo, after U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia tossed the suit in late December. While Judge Garcia allowed Tap Pilam to...

