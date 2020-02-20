Southwest Hit With Investor Suit Over FAA Noncompliance

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. investor launched a proposed class action accusing the airline of inflating its stock price in the wake of a deadly mid-air engine failure in 2018 by falsely boasting about its in-house safety measures and compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations. In what appears to be the third lawsuit stemming from the 2018 crash, Robert G. Linenweber accuses Southwest of lying to the public in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission annual reports by saying the airline was habitually in compliance with maintenance requirements and FAA programs. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Texas federal court, also names Southwest’s...

