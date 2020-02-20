Levi & Korsinsky Can't Resume As Counsel In Honeywell Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday refused to change his ruling to replace securities class action firm Levi & Korsinsky LLP with Kahn Swick & Foti LLC as lead counsel in a stock-drop suit against Honeywell International Inc., because he would have had to take privileged information into consideration. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini said Levi & Korsinsky submitted unredacted emails with lead plaintiff Charles Francisco, who is now represented by Kahn Swick & Foti, in his suit claiming Honeywell misled investors about its asbestos-related liability. Because Francisco, a former Levi & Korinsky client, sent the emails amid the...

