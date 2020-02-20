2nd Circ. Rules Destruction Of Famed NYC Graffiti Broke Law

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 1:32 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that the sudden destruction of a famous New York City graffiti space known as 5Pointz was an intentional violation of federal law, upholding a $6.75 million fine against a real estate developer for an "act of pure pique and revenge." The appeals court ruled that Jerry Wolkoff willfully violated the Visual Artists Rights Act in 2013 when he whitewashed the 200,000-square-foot Queens "graffiti mecca," which the developer demolished a year later to build condominiums. Echoing a strongly worded ruling by a lower court, the appeals court harshly criticized Wolkoff for his actions. "Nothing in the record...

