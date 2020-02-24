Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Assault In Mixed Verdict

Law360, New York (February 24, 2020, 11:59 AM EST) -- A New York state jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape but acquitted him of predatory sexual assault on Monday in a mixed verdict for the onetime mogul who has stridently asserted his innocence. A New York jury has convicted Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape. More rape charges await the Hollywood mogul in California. (AP) After more than four days of deliberations, the jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein not guilty of the top charges of predatory sexual assault, but guilty of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape charges, accepting the claims that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS