Privacy Framework Faces Uphill Climb To Universal Adoption

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- A new government-created privacy framework has the potential to be a valuable tool for companies grappling with growing privacy obligations around the world, but whether it will evolve into a widely accepted gold standard hinges on how regulators and vendors respond to the offering. The voluntary privacy framework released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology last month marks an important addition to the privacy compliance landscape, providing both government agencies and companies of all sizes with solid guidance to help them map their privacy risks and stand up compliance programs that can be tailored to meet their rapidly evolving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS