REI Workers Seek Green Light For $5M Security Check Deal

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- REI has agreed to shell out $5 million to put to rest claims the outdoor clothing and gear retailer forced its California employees to undergo unpaid security checks before their breaks and after the end of their shifts, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the deal filed Thursday. Named plaintiff Martha Reilly claimed she and approximately 7,000 other nonexempt Recreational Equipment Inc. retail employees were required to undergo the security checks after they had clocked out, so they weren't compensated for that time. As a result, the workers are owed unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS