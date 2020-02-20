​​​​​​​Morgan Lewis, SoCalGas Sanctioned $525K In Gas Leak Case

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- A California judge overseeing thousands of suits over the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak on Thursday ordered Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Sempra Energy and Southern California Gas to pay $525,000 in sanctions, finding that the law firm and its clients violated court orders and repeatedly withheld discovery information. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl found that the energy companies and their counsel at Morgan Lewis had wrongfully withheld, under the guise of privilege, documents that should have been made available to counsel for residents and homeowners affected by the gas leak. Judge Kuhl said more than 90% of the...

