Ex-Raydon Worker's 'Animus' No Bar To Cert. In ESOP Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge recommended Thursday that an ex-Raydon employee be allowed to lead a class action suit over a $60.5 million employee stock ownership plan transaction, rejecting arguments that certification should be denied because of the worker’s “extreme personal animus.” U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas B. Smith held in his order that Stephanie Woznicki could adequately represent the class in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Raydon Corp. and Lubbock National Bank. The judge pointed to the Ninth Circuit’s 1996 decision in Kayes v. Pacific Lumber Co. which said that the “vengeance of an aggrieved person more often engenders...

