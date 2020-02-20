1st Circ. Won't Nix Fraud Scheme Conviction Over Google Info

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Thursday refused to overturn a doctor's conviction for scheming to bill Medicare and other health insurers for services never actually performed, rejecting his challenge of a lower court's denial of his bid to suppress data obtained through a 2014 warrant on Google. A three-judge panel affirmed the 2018 conviction of Moustafa Aboshady, who was sentenced the following year to 75 months behind bars and forced to pay $1.85 million for his connection to his uncle's health care fraud scheme. Aboshady had argued that the lower court erred in rejecting his bid to suppress information acquired from a...

