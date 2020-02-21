Trump Can’t Reverse Ocean Drilling Ban, Profs Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Trump administration can’t undo former President Barack Obama's block on oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans because Congress didn’t explicitly provide the president with the power to revoke these protections, environmental law professors have told the Ninth Circuit. Under the Antiquities Act of 1906 and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the executive branch has the power, in some instances, to protect public lands, but neither statute gives it the power to pull back such protections, the 10 natural resource law professors said in an amicus brief Thursday. “Congress has most often delegated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS