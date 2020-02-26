Swanson Martin Nabs Legal Mal Partner From Donohue Brown

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Litigation firm Swanson Martin & Bell LLP has hired an attorney with nearly two decades of experience in legal ethics and malpractice cases and product liability class actions from Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smyth LLC as a partner at the firm's Chicago office, Swanson Martin has announced John J. Duffy, who started Feb. 11, is excited for the bigger footprint that his new firm would provide, he said in a Monday interview. He emphasized Swanson Martin's "national reputation of trying cases, including difficult ones involving product manufacturers or professionals." Duffy began his career in automotive client liability work and slowly took...

