Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Win Bid To Arbitrate Hurricane Harvey Coverage Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- A group of foreign insurers including underwriters at Lloyd’s of London won a bid to force into arbitration a property owner's suit seeking coverage for Hurricane Harvey damage after a Texas federal court decided the insureds had failed to adequately show why their policy’s arbitration clause shouldn’t stand.

U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr. said the Bhandara Family Living Trust, which owns four commercial properties in Houston, hadn’t convinced him that the arbitration clause was unconscionable.

The trust had argued the clause wasn’t fair because it directs that the arbitration tribunal should be made up of “persons employed or engaged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!