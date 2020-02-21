'Varsity Blues' Parent Pleads Guilty After Stint In Spanish Jail

Law360, Boston (February 21, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A parent charged in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal pled guilty in Boston on Friday to bribing her son’s way into UCLA as a phony soccer player, agreeing to no additional jail time on top of the five months and one week she served in Spain awaiting extradition to the U.S. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock received Xiaoning Sui’s plea deal with prosecutors in a hearing Friday and said he would review it alongside her sentencing report before giving it his approval. Sui — a 49-year-old Chinese citizen and resident of British Columbia — wore a gray sweatsuit as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS