Anheuser-Busch Wants Out Of 'Reflexive' Shareholder Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and two of its executives are seeking to end a proposed securities class action alleging fraud over a proposal to lower dividend payments to shareholders, telling a New York federal judge that such lawsuits are predictable, but that this one failed to show the beer company actually misrepresented anything. In a Thursday memo supporting its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the beer company told U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein that it had been talking for years about lowering its payments to investors before its stock price dropped in October 2018 following the company's announcement that it would...

