Apple Urges Court To Slash $439M Loss As Justices Review It

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Just as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up Apple's appeal of a $439 million infringement verdict, the tech giant told the Eastern District of Texas that it would be "exceedingly unjust" for the company to have to pay that sum over since-invalidated VirnetX patents. Apple Inc. asked the district court on Thursday to relieve it from the 2017 judgment to account for the since-invalidated network security patents it was found to infringe. The Supreme Court has distributed Apple's final appeal of the verdict for its Friday conference. "Rule 60(b) relief is appropriate to ensure that VirnetX cannot...

