Employers Lose Intel High Court Suit But Get Gift From Alito

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:17 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed workers a big win Wednesday by preserving a six-year deadline to file ERISA class actions as the standard, but employers have already seized on language in Justice Samuel Alito's opinion as a road map for how to impose a shorter deadline. Wednesday’s Intel Corp. decision is a big win for workers, who could have seen the default statue of limitations for fiduciary-breach lawsuits drop from six years to three if the plan managers had won. (AP) Justice Alito ended the unanimous opinion — which affirmed the Ninth Circuit's ruling that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act...

