High Court Won't Cut Filing Deadline In Intel ERISA Case

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:17 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Intel Corp.’s 401(k) plan managers’ loss in a blockbuster ERISA suit Wednesday, holding that workers don’t automatically gain the knowledge of plan mismanagement required to trigger a shorter lawsuit filing deadline when they receive financial disclosures from the plan. Wednesday’s Intel Corp. decision is a big win for workers, who could have seen the default statue of limitations for fiduciary-breach lawsuits drop from six years to three if the plan managers had won. (AP) Workers must actually read the disclosures and understand that misconduct has occurred to have the “actual knowledge” of a fiduciary breach required...

