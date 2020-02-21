Firm Immune In Destroyed Evidence Case, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday cut short claims that Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser PC's experts illegally destroyed key evidence in a wrongful death case, holding that attorney immunity protects the firm. The unanimous opinion builds on prior rulings that allegedly improper attorney conduct can still be protected by immunity if the conduct falls within the range of what lawyers normally do for clients. That includes inspecting evidence, like what Quilling Selander did when it disassembled trailer components before an opposing party could look at them, the court said. The court found Cherlyn Bethel, who lost her case against...

