Facebook Execs Blame Google For 2010 Struggles In Tax Trial

Law360, San Francisco (February 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Two top Facebook executives testified during a bench trial Friday that the social media giant struggled to compete with Google in 2010, when the IRS claims it undervalued its intangible property by billions, contributing to Facebook's revenue shortfall three years later. During a trial in San Francisco, Susan Li, Facebook's vice president of finance, and Andrew Bosworth, vice president of augmented reality and virtual reality, recalled how Google dominated the digital ad market in 2010 and threatened to upend its business. Li, who joined Facebook in 2008, said Google and Yahoo had the same number of users as Facebook around 2010,...

