SEC And Ex-Exec Of Navistar Reach $500K Partial Settlement

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Navistar International Corporation has reached a $500,000 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to partially settle claims that he hid the company’s struggles to meet federal environmental standards, government attorneys told an Illinois federal judge Friday. The SEC asked U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis to enter a proposed judgment that the regulator prepared with the consent of ex-Navistar CEO Daniel Ustian. The judgment would partially settle the SEC’s allegations, obviating the need for a trial by jury. Under the terms of the agreement, Ustian would be barred from engaging in securities fraud in violation...

