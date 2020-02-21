Players Seek Class Cert. In Big Fish Casino Gambling Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- Consumers suing Big Fish Games over its slot machine phone games have asked for class certification and a preliminary injunction that would put those apps on ice, claiming new information from a legislative inquiry and news reports lays bare the "ruinous" and "predatory nature of defendants' practices." In a motion filed Thursday in Washington federal court, proposed class representatives Cheryl Kater, Suzie Kelly and Manasa Thimmegowda said even though Big Fish has allegedly been stonewalling their discovery requests, they've been able to compile enough information to show its phone games are wildly addictive and actively target compulsive gamblers who end up...

