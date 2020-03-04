Perkins Coie Nabs Construction Pro From Schiff Hardin

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie has added an attorney with years of experience guiding construction project participants in every facet of the building process to its construction and real estate litigation practice in Chicago. Diana Bowman joined the firm as senior counsel in February after seven years as a partner at Schiff Hardin LLP. Bowman's clients include large regulated utilities, municipalities and some of the country's largest REITs, all of which she advises in contract negotiation, claims analysis, project administration and dispute resolution. She also represents design professionals and architects in contract negotiations. "I'm really excited about this move," Bowman told Law360. "Perkins already...

