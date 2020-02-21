Whataburger Fights EEOC Sanctions Bid In Hiring Policy Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Whataburger Restaurants LLC hit back Friday at a sanctions request by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a suit accusing the fast-food chain of retaliating against an employee who refused to comply with a directive to hire white job applicants, denying that it withheld relevant discovery documents. Whataburger told a Florida federal court that the EEOC wrongly suggested that documents recently produced by the fast-food chain contradict testimony from Whataburger witnesses who have maintained there was no discriminatory hiring policy and have denied knowing about Vanessa Burrous, a manager who blew the whistle and says she was forced to quit...

