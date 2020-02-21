Atlanta Escapes Woman's $1.4M Verdict Over Manhole Crash

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Friday vacated a $1.4 million jury verdict in a suit accusing the city of Atlanta of causing a motorist's injuries after she drove into an open manhole, saying the motorist failed to present evidence of the manhole's condition on the day of the incident. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a final judgment in favor of Pamela Dale in a suit accusing Atlanta of causing her serious spinal and other injuries after she hit an uncovered manhole on a city street in 2016. The suit claims the manhole was a public nuisance because it...

