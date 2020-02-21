Uber Must Face $1B Trade Secrets Suit, Jury Finds

Law360, San Francisco (February 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Uber must face a $1 billion trade secrets lawsuit after a San Francisco jury handed down a verdict Friday finding that an inventor timely brought his claim that the ride-hailing giant and its founder stole his business concept. Since the jury found Halpern timely filed his trade secrets misappropriation suit, the trial will proceed to a second phase with a different jury. That jury will be tasked with determining whether Uber misappropriated Halpern's trade secrets and whether Uber owed him damages. "We are very pleased that the jury saw through Uber’s misleading tactics and that Kevin Halpern will now be able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS