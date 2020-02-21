RMBS Investors Challenge US Bank's Early-Win Effort

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A set of investment vehicles that bought more than $665 million worth of notes in residential mortgage-backed securities trusts overseen by US Bank told a New York federal judge on Thursday not to be swayed by the bank’s recent attempt to dodge a breach of contract dispute. US Bank told U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick on Wednesday that another judge in his district has fully dismissed a lawsuit "materially similar" to claims the investment vehicles brought against the bank in his court over residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, for which the bank is currently pursuing summary judgment. The order by U.S. District...

