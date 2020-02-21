Bid To DQ Judge On Eve Of VW 'Clean Diesel' Trial Tossed

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied a motion to disqualify him from overseeing the first U.S. trial over Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions scandal set to begin on Monday, saying Friday the drivers’ bid was a delay tactic and failed to show the required degree of favoritism or antagonism to justify disqualification. “The court takes their concerns seriously and has carefully evaluated the request for disqualification. However, it is clear that the rulings and statements plaintiffs complain of do not constitute the rare circumstances that would justify recusal,” wrote U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer in his order Friday. Judge Breyer, who has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS