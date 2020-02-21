Calif. Consumers Seek To Stop 'Deeply Flawed' T-Mobile Deal

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A collection of California consumers who are challenging the $56 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger want a court order that will stop the tie-up from moving forward while their suit plays out, calling a New York federal court’s decision declining to block the union “deeply flawed.” When a New York federal judge ruled earlier this month that he would not block the merger in a challenge mounted by more than a dozen states, he relied “inappropriately on the Merger Guidelines, which are not the law and are not binding on any court,” according to the consumers. To right that wrong, they argued Tuesday...

