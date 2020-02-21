Purdue Picks Ex-USDA Head As Monitor In Bankruptcy

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma LP announced on Friday that it has tapped former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to monitor compliance with an injunction in the OxyContin maker's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The bankrupt drugmaker said Vilsack will be in charge of overseeing Purdue's compliance with a voluntary injunction entered last year that barred the company from promoting its opioid drugs, nixed employee incentives related to those products and put limits on opioid-related lobbying, among other things. Vilsack, the former head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration who is currently the top executive at the U.S. Dairy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS