Royal Caribbean $3.4M Death Award Is Valid, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The daughter of a Wisconsin man who died after having a heart attack while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise has told the Eleventh Circuit that a Florida federal jury's $3.4 million wrongful death verdict should stand, saying the company can't call on Wisconsin law to escape damages. Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s attempt to escape the award by claiming the trial court should have applied Wisconsin law doesn't hold water because Wisconsin's wrongful death statute only caps damages within the state to protect businesses there from excessive damages awards — and Florida's wrongful death act has no damages cap, Laura Goodloe,...

