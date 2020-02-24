Roger Stone Judge Won't Step Aside For Sentencing Remarks

Law360, Washington (February 24, 2020, 10:24 AM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge who oversaw Roger Stone’s criminal trial and sentenced him to more than three years in prison last week has shot down the longtime Trump political ally’s attempt to have her disqualified from ruling on his pending request for a new trial on alleged juror misconduct. In a stinging order issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected Stone’s claim that her remarks during sentencing on Feb. 20 showed that she’s biased against him, asserting that his defense team is using the court’s docket to vent baseless claims. “At bottom, given the absence of any factual or...

