Leaked Docs Fair Game At Panama Papers Trial

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A federal judge ruled on Monday that prosecutors can use documents from the Panama Papers leak at the criminal trial of an accountant facing tax conspiracy charges, despite defense attorneys’ complaint that the information was stolen. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman ruled during a hearing in his Manhattan courtroom that prosecutors can use documents leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca at the March trial of Elder Gaffey & Paine PC accountant Richard Gaffey. The judge also signed off on prosecutors calling a German criminal investigator to the stand to bolster the documents' authenticity. Gaffey stands accused of helping clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS