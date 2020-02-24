Justices Won't Review Dakota Access Land Grab Ruling

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision by the Iowa Supreme Court concluding that the state condemning private land for the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline didn't violate the Fifth Amendment's takings clause. Hawkeye State landowners had urged the justices to review the Iowa Supreme Court's May conclusion that even though the now-completed Dakota Access pipeline only crossed through Iowa, it qualified as a common carrier of oil, which was a traditional use that benefited the state. The Iowa Supreme Court said state utility regulators could authorize the eminent domain transfer of land to Dakota Access LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS