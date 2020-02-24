MLB, Astros, Red Sox Try To Dodge Fantasy Baseball Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros are pushing a New York federal court to throw out a suit alleging the teams undermined fantasy baseball by stealing pitching signals, arguing fans have no basis to sue over rules violations. In three briefs filed Friday, the league and the teams characterized the proposed class action led by Kristopher R. Olson as yet another suit filed by "disgruntled" fans over the outcome of sporting events. And as the NFL argued in suits filed over the "blown call" that allegedly kept the New Orleans Saints out of the Super Bowl last year, MLB...

