Real Estate Rumors: CBS, Apple, Centennial Bank

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- CBS is hoping to get more than $1 billion with the sale of its New York headquarters, The Real Deal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is seeking to sell 51 W. 52nd St., a 52-story tower, and has enlisted CBRE Group Inc. to market the tower, which is also known as Black Rock, according to the report. Apple has reached a deal to lease 220,000 square feet at Penn Plaza in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for space at 11 Penn Plaza,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS