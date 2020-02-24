Justices Pass On $550M Self-Dealing Claims In Mesh MDL

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a case accusing the West Virginia federal judge who oversaw the sprawling pelvic mesh litigation of using an "unprecedented" appeals waiver clause to prevent scrutiny of a "troubling" process that saw eight firms award themselves the bulk of a $550 million fee fund. The decision put an end to a petition by Benjamin H. Anderson of Anderson Law Offices. As is typical, the Supreme Court did not explain why it declined review. Anderson claimed he was shortchanged by the eight-firm committee responsible for divvying up the estimated $550 million common benefit fund...

