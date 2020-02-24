'Broken' Ex-Texas Coach Gets 6-Month 'Varsity Blues' Term

Law360, Boston (February 24, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The former tennis coach at the University of Texas, described by his lawyer as a "broken man," collapsed into his chair and sobbed as he was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for taking a $100,000 bribe to pass off a student as a tennis recruit in connection with the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. Michael Center, former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, runs from federal court in Boston on Monday after being sentenced to six months behind bars for his role in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP) Michael Center gasped audibly before doubling...

