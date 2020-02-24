IRS Says Goldman's $50B Facebook Valuation Boosts Tax Suit

Law360, San Francisco (February 24, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Monday highlighted Goldman Sachs’ $50 billion valuation of Facebook in a bench trial Monday over multibillion-dollar adjustments to Facebook’s 2010 taxes, as the company's former chief financial officer testified that Facebook struggled financially at the time. During trial in San Francisco, the government pressed Facebook Inc.’s former CFO David Ebersman on Goldman Sachs’ $50 billion valuation in January 2011 before its initial public offering and that Goldman Sachs was expected to raise $1.5 billion from investors. But Ebersman testified that he didn’t recall presenting anything to Goldman Sachs regarding Facebook’s financial prospects. The IRS also asked...

