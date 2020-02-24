VW Caught With Its 'Pants Down,' Driver Says At Start Of Trial

Law360, San Francisco (February 24, 2020, 11:40 PM EST) -- Volkswagen didn't adequately fix vehicles under California law following its "clean diesel" emissions scandal and should face damages as a result, drivers told a California federal judge during a one-day bench trial Monday, with one driver testifying the automaker got caught with its "pants down." The German auto giant is trying to put the emissions scandal, which came to light in 2015, behind it. But roughly 350 U.S. drivers say that even after Volkswagen rolled out a so-called fix for the diesel vehicles it equipped with emissions-cheating devices, many of the vehicles are still polluting more than the company originally advertised...

