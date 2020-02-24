Chicago Marketer Seeks $467K Deal In Workers' Biometric Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- An Illinois state court judge said Monday she will decide next week whether to grant early approval to a $467,500 biometric privacy settlement between a Chicago-based marketing company and employees who claim they were unlawfully required to scan their fingerprints for work. Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Loftus heard arguments Monday for preliminary approval of a $467,500 settlement that would end the proposed class action brought by lead plaintiff Francisco Lopez against Multimedia Sales and Marketing Co. Judge Loftus delayed her ruling until March 3 so the parties could address questions she had raised over their submission. Once approved, the settlement will...

