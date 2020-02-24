Dancers File Wage Suit Against Mass. Strip Club

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- A strip club in Massachusetts has stolen tips from dancers, failed to pay them required wages, required them to pay kickbacks and denied them overtime by classifying them as independent contractors, according to a proposed collective action filed against the club Monday in federal court. Alyssa Truehart and Briggette Munnis say in their suit that their former employer, King's Inn Premier Gentlemen's Club in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, broke a slew of federal wage laws to "cut costs and avoid compliance with labor laws." Dancers at King's are not paid hourly, the lawsuit says, and instead rely on tips from customers. The dancers...

