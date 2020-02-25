Biogen Saleswoman's $6M Firing Award Trimmed To $3.5M

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge trimmed a $6 million award to about $3.5 million for a former Biogen salesperson who claimed she was fired for reporting possible Medicare fraud, saying the jury miscalculated how much the firing cost her and punished the company more harshly than federal law allows. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour on Monday partially granted Biogen’s bid to shrink former worker Danita Erickson’s payout, shaving about two-thirds off the $2.1 million in lost future wages the jury awarded and cutting the company’s penalty under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act from $1.69 million to the law's $300,000 max....

